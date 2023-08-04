Amazon’s Future Lies in Artificial Intelligence, Says CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy revealed during the company’s quarterly earnings call that artificial intelligence (A.I.) is at the forefront of Amazon’s future plans. Jassy stated that every business within Amazon has multiple A.I. initiatives underway, including the retail stores, online advertising, streaming entertainment, cloud services, and consumer electronics sectors.

Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, is also set to benefit from these A.I. advancements. Jassy implied that Alexa will see significant improvements through generative A.I., which will be a fundamental aspect of Amazon’s operations going forward.

A.I. has become a prominent topic of discussion across several companies during this earnings season. Executives from Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft have all emphasized A.I. technologies during their respective investor calls. OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT in November 2022 triggered a competitive race among companies to release their own chatbots and demonstrate their expertise in the A.I. field.

With its wide array of businesses, ranging from Whole Foods to digital advertising, Amazon has numerous opportunities to implement A.I. technology. This implementation could lead to cost savings and enhanced customer experiences across its various ventures.

Following the release of Amazon’s quarterly financial results, which surpassed analyst expectations, the company’s stock surged by approximately 9% in after-hours trading. The results showed an 11% year-over-year increase in net sales, amounting to $134 billion. The impressive growth was driven by a 22% increase in advertising revenue, 14% growth in subscription services, and 12% growth in Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud business.

In April, Amazon’s cloud business introduced new A.I. services called Bedrock and Titan. These services aim to provide large language models to companies that prefer not to invest in developing their own. Bedrock allows third parties to customize Amazon’s model, Titan, to suit their specific requirements. Additionally, Amazon offers the necessary chips for training and running A.I. models. Jassy expressed hope that companies building their own chatbots would use AWS, thereby increasing Amazon’s customer base.

In its investor letter, Amazon mentioned A.I. 16 times, surpassing the mentions of its popular streaming service, Prime Video. This highlights the company’s growing focus on A.I. as a key strategic area. However, Jassy cautioned that Amazon is still in the early stages of its A.I. endeavors and that significant investment in data centers and hardware is required before any substantial financial gains are realized.