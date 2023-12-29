Iron Oxide Traces in Ancient Bricks Shed Light on Earth’s Magnetic Field

Using magnetic traces preserved in iron oxide grains within ancient clay bricks from Mesopotamia, researchers have uncovered valuable insights into the changes of Earth’s magnetic field over the past 3,000 years.

The study, known as “archaeomagnetism,” focuses on identifying signatures of the Earth’s magnetic field in archaeological items to determine accurate artifact ages that couldn’t be precisely dated before. This discovery provides a crucial dating baseline for cultural remains such as bricks and ceramics, which lack organic material necessary for traditional dating methods like radiocarbon.

The Earth’s magnetic field undergoes fluctuations in strength over time, leaving a distinct signature in minerals sensitive to magnetism. These changes are permanently etched into the mineral’s crystalline structure below a certain temperature known as the Curie temperature. When bricks and pottery made from clay, which is rich in iron oxide, are fired at temperatures exceeding 500 degrees, any preexisting magnetic signatures are erased. However, as these artifacts cool down, the magnetic field at the time of their creation becomes permanently fixed within the iron oxide minerals.

By analyzing 32 clay bricks from various archaeological sites in Mesopotamia, which encompasses modern-day Iraq, the researchers were able to map out historical changes in the Earth’s magnetic field strength. The bricks carried inscriptions with the names of reigning kings, allowing archaeologists to estimate their respective time spans. By combining this information with the measured magnetic strength of the iron oxide grains, a historical map of the Earth’s magnetic field strength was created.

This study also confirmed the existence of the “Levantine Iron Age geomagnetic Anomaly,” a period between 1050 and 550 BCE when the Earth’s magnetic field was unusually strong in the region around modern Iraq. The anomaly’s influence has been detected as far away as China, Bulgaria, and the Azores.

In addition to providing insights into changes in the Earth’s magnetic field, this research offers a new tool for dating ancient artifacts. By measuring the magnetic strength of iron oxide grains embedded within fired items and comparing them to the known strengths of the Earth’s historic magnetic field, archaeologists can more accurately determine the age of the artifacts. This method offers better resolution than radiocarbon dating, which only provides a range of dates within a few hundred years.

Furthermore, the archaeomagnetic dating of artifacts can help historians establish more precise timelines for the reigns of ancient kings. By aligning the technique with existing historical records, ambiguity surrounding specific years of reign can be resolved. For example, the researchers’ findings aligned with the “Low Chronology,” a known understanding of the kings’ reigns in archaeology.

This study not only provides valuable insights into Earth’s magnetic field changes but also enhances our understanding of ancient civilizations and the accuracy of dating archaeological artifacts. The research was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and was supported by the University College London.

