The Potential Impact of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) holds tremendous potential for improving productivity and generating wealth. However, economists warn that it could also exacerbate existing inequalities and benefit only a select few.

AI has the ability to revolutionize various industries and bring about significant advancements in living standards. McKinsey estimates that AI could add trillions of dollars to the global economy annually. Some proponents even argue that it could free humanity from mundane tasks and enhance creativity and leisure.

Despite the positive outlook, concerns are raised about the potential negative impact of AI on jobs and livelihoods. History has shown that the economic effects of technological advances can be uncertain, unequal, and detrimental. For example, the spinning jenny, a key innovation in the textiles industry during the 18th century, led to longer working hours and harsher conditions for workers. Similarly, the Internet has created new job roles, but much of the generated wealth has been concentrated in the hands of a few billionaires.

There are doubts about whether the benefits of AI will be felt evenly across the globe. Some fear a “race to the bottom” as governments compete for AI investment with lenient regulations, while poorer countries may struggle to attract such investments due to high barriers.

Infrastructure is also crucial for harnessing the potential of AI. Massive computing capacity is required, which may pose challenges for certain regions. Stefano Scarpetta from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) advocates for international cooperation and expanded agreements to understand the opportunities and challenges of AI.

Ensuring that AI works for everyone is a complex task that involves politics and regulations. In the past, advancements like railways were enjoyed by wider society due to democratic reforms. However, since the rise of aggressive shareholder capitalism, the benefits of technological progress have become concentrated. The automated self-checkout is an example where cost savings in labor do not translate into lower grocery prices or improved lives for shoppers.

Worker groups are concerned about the loss of workers’ rights and the potential for AI-driven decisions in hiring and firing. Maintaining worker protections and the ability to collectively bargain around technology at work is crucial to address these concerns.

Various factors, such as antitrust policies, retraining of workforces, and ensuring healthy competition among AI suppliers, will shape the impact of AI on our economic lives. While AI has the potential to exacerbate existing inequalities, there is also hope that it could contribute to a fairer society.