Artificial Intelligence: Potential for Inequality

If artificial intelligence (AI) is not managed properly, economists warn that it could lead to inequalities similar to those seen during the medieval era. While AI is expected to bring productivity improvements and economic growth, there are concerns that the benefits may be concentrated in the hands of a few, rather than being widely shared.

Backers of AI predict that it could add between $14 trillion and $22 trillion of value annually to the global economy. Some even believe that AI, along with robotics, will allow humans to be freed from mundane tasks and embrace lives of creativity and leisure. However, there are worries about the negative impact of AI on jobs and livelihoods, as it has the potential to automate tasks and make certain job roles redundant.

Historical evidence shows that technological advancements have been uncertain and unequal in terms of job creation and wealth distribution. For example, the spinning jenny automation in the 18th century led to longer working hours and harsher conditions for workers. The expansion of slavery in the American South in the 19th century was facilitated by the use of mechanical cotton gins.

The impact of the internet is also complex. While it has created new job roles, much of the wealth generated has been concentrated in the hands of a few individuals. Productivity gains from the internet have slowed in many economies, and it has left certain sectors untouched or created low-skilled jobs.

There are concerns that the benefits of AI may not be felt evenly across the globe. There is a risk of a “race to the bottom” as governments compete for AI investment with lax regulations, while poorer countries may struggle to attract such investments due to high barriers, such as lack of adequate infrastructure and computing capacity.

Ensuring that the benefits of AI are distributed equitably requires strong political and regulatory frameworks. In the past, technological advancements were enjoyed by wider society due to democratic reforms and increased worker rights. However, the rise of aggressive shareholder capitalism in recent decades has led to the concentration of benefits in the hands of a few.

Worker groups see AI as a potential threat to workers’ rights and employment if there is no human control on AI-driven decisions. Unions emphasize the importance of having consultation rights and the ability to collectively bargain around technology at work.

Various factors, including antitrust policies, re-training of workforces, and strengthening worker rights, will shape how AI impacts our economic lives. The potential of AI to exacerbate existing inequalities or contribute to a fairer society remains uncertain.