Investors Shift Focus to Infrastructure Stocks as AI Rally Cools Down

U.S. stocks have seen a significant rally this year, largely driven by companies associated with artificial intelligence (AI). However, with these AI-related shares becoming expensive, investors are now turning their attention to companies positioned to benefit from government spending on infrastructure.

Nvidia and Meta Platforms have been among the top performers, with their shares surging almost 205% and 160% respectively year to date. The S&P communications services and technology sectors have also risen more than 40%, making them the best performers so far this year.

However, concerns have started to grow about whether all AI-related stocks will be able to reap the rewards of the technology’s promise. Additionally, hopes for an economic soft landing have increased. Consequently, investors are now looking to stocks in industries that have underperformed the broader S&P 500.

Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners, commented on the unpredictable nature of winners and losers in the technology sector. She stated that it is difficult to determine which companies will succeed at the beginning.

Morgan Stanley recently raised its U.S. economic growth forecast for the year due to a strong industrial sector and increased public investment in infrastructure. This investment was driven by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law in November 2021.

As a result of this spending, investors are now searching for stocks that will benefit from the boost in construction and engineering. While the S&P 1500 industrials sector has seen a nearly 13% increase and the materials sector a gain of about 8%, the construction materials index has surged 33% and the construction and engineering index has jumped almost 23%.

Bryant VanCronkhite, senior portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments, highlighted the significance of onshoring initiatives and infrastructure spending. He asserted that the money previously allocated is now starting to impact the economy. VanCronkhite identified companies such as Vulcan Materials in the materials sector and MasTec in the industrials sector as well positioned to benefit from this spending.

Investors have been rewarding companies that have reported strong earnings. Owens Corning, a provider of building and industrial materials, saw its shares reach a record high after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

While some stocks in the sector are expected to benefit from the infrastructure spending, caution is advised. Kim Forrest emphasized the importance of examining companies’ end markets and considering potential delays or risks due to environmental concerns.

As the AI rally cools down, infrastructure stocks are becoming an attractive option for investors looking for new opportunities in the market.