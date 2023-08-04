Investors Shift Focus from AI Stocks to Infrastructure Stocks

U.S. stocks have experienced a strong rally this year, primarily driven by companies with ties to artificial intelligence (AI). However, as these AI-related shares become expensive, investors are now turning their attention towards firms expected to benefit from government spending on infrastructure.

Nvidia shares have surged by almost 205% year-to-date, while Meta Platforms has seen a rise of about 160% as investors anticipate the potential unlocked by AI. The S&P communications services and technology sectors have also risen by over 40%, making them the best performers this year.

Nonetheless, concerns are growing that not all AI-related stocks will fulfill the promises of the technology, and hopes for an economic soft landing have increased. As a result, investors are now looking at stocks in industries that have underperformed the broader S&P 500.

Morgan Stanley recently raised its U.S. economic growth forecast for the year due to a strong industrial sector and increased public investment in infrastructure, thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was signed into law in November 2021.

This surge in infrastructure spending has led investors to search for stocks that will benefit from the boost in construction and engineering spending. While the S&P 1500 industrials sector has risen by nearly 13% and the materials sector by about 8% year-to-date, the S&P 1500 construction materials and construction and engineering indexes have experienced much more significant gains of 33% and nearly 23%, respectively.

Investors are favoring companies in sectors that have reported strong earnings. For example, Owens Corning shares reached a record high of $143.67 after reporting second-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations.

It is expected that earnings for the S&P 500 industrials sector will rise by 13.7% for the second quarter compared to the year-ago period, while the materials sector is expected to see a decline of 26.4%, an improvement from the previous estimate.

However, not all stocks in the sector are likely to benefit from the spending spree, and caution is advised. Factors such as project delays and environmental concerns could jeopardize the potential gains for some companies.

Investors are advised to thoroughly examine the end market of these companies, even when they belong to sectors that are expected to perform well.

