The Disparity in Funding Between AI Safety Initiatives

During the Industrial Revolution, safety organizations were established to ensure that machinery worked properly and workers were protected. In today’s AI revolution, however, there is a significant disparity in funding between AI safety organizations and those studying the existential risks of AI.

Advocacy groups addressing present-day harms from AI receive a fraction of the funding compared to those studying the risks of powerful machines. For example, the European Digital Rights Initiative, which advocates for civil rights protections in AI, has an annual budget of about $2.2 million. The AI Now Institute, focused on scrutinizing AI in various fields, operates on less than $1 million per year.

In contrast, organizations like the Future of Life Institute and the Center for AI Safety, which focus on the existential risks of AI, have received substantial funding. The Future of Life Institute announced a $25 million grant program, and the Center for AI Safety received grants of $5.2 million and $11.4 million.

One possible reason for this disparity is that existential risk groups often argue that they need more powerful AI models for their research, which can make them more valuable as investments. Venture capitalists are eager to invest in startups pursuing similar goals to OpenAI, which started as a nonprofit but transitioned into a for-profit company.

While significant funding is poured into research on theoretical risks, real-world problems caused by AI continue to persist. Examples of discrimination from AI tools have surfaced, such as AI-generated images depicting individuals inappropriately or perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

The divergence of funding towards theoretical risks rather than immediate harms is a cause for concern. Organizations working to defend human rights and livelihoods in the present need more support. The current race to create powerful AI models has blurred the line between companies claiming to create safe AI and their actual intentions.

In conclusion, there is an urgent need to address the disparity in funding between AI safety initiatives and the study of existential risks. Real problems caused by AI must not be overlooked in favor of hypothetical future scenarios.