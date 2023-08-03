CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The SEC’s Proposed Rules on Managing Conflicts of Interest in Predictive Analytics and AI

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 3, 2023
The SEC has recently put forward a set of proposed rules aiming to change the way broker-dealers and investment advisers handle conflicts of interest related to their use of predictive analytics, including artificial intelligence (AI). The proposed rules specifically outline the procedure that financial firms need to follow when evaluating, testing, and documenting any technology covered by these rules.

The scope of these rules is broad, encompassing a range of technologies, from AI-driven forecasting models to simple spreadsheets. However, if adopted, the rules have the potential to discourage the industry from adopting new investing technologies that offer substantial benefits to both investors and firms.

In its proposal, the SEC emphasizes the need for financial firms to conduct thorough evaluations of the predictive analytics tools they use. This evaluation should include testing the technology for accuracy, effectiveness, and its potential biases. Firms would also be required to establish and maintain policies and procedures to address the conflicts of interest arising from the use of these technologies.

The proposed rules aim to enhance the transparency and accountability of broker-dealers and investment advisers in their use of predictive analytics and AI. By requiring firms to document their evaluation and ongoing monitoring processes, the SEC hopes to create a more robust framework for managing conflicts of interest associated with these technologies.

While the potential impact on the industry remains to be seen, the SEC’s proposed rules indicate the growing attention being paid to the use of AI and predictive analytics in the financial sector. These technologies offer promising advantages, but it is crucial to address any conflicts of interest and ensure their responsible and ethical application.

