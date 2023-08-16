Arm Ltd.: The Biggest IPO of the Year Aims to Ride the AI Wave

Arm Ltd., a company based in Cambridge, UK, is set to launch the largest initial public offering (IPO) in the technology industry this year. While many consumers may not be familiar with Arm, they rely on its products every day. Arm designs core semiconductor components for almost every smartphone on the planet. The company earns over $600 million in quarterly revenue and is one of Britain’s largest technology companies.

Arm’s IPO is expected to raise as much as $10 billion, making it the third-largest IPO in the industry’s history. The success of the IPO will likely depend on Arm’s ability to capitalize on the investing fever around artificial intelligence (AI).

Arm aims to reduce its reliance on the smartphone market by targeting customers that build chips for data centers, which are closely associated with AI products. Arm argues that its expertise in energy-constrained, battery-powered phones makes its products a better fit for data centers that require massive amounts of electricity to train AI software.

Arm’s major customers include Amazon, Samsung, and Apple. These companies, along with other competitors, are expected to invest in the IPO. Arm’s instruction set is used in billions of devices, and the effort required to switch to another company’s code would be significant. Arm’s technology is also used in processors for data centers, the most profitable part of the semiconductor industry.

Arm’s strategic importance is significant. With its technology used in over 240 billion chips, Arm has become a virtual industry standard. Software engineers, chip designers, and electronic device producers rely on Arm’s technology, knowing they won’t have to replicate efforts if they switch suppliers.

The potential takeover of Arm by Nvidia raised concerns about the company’s neutrality. Arm has been widely used across the semiconductor industry with the understanding that no one would have privileged access to its technology. The Nvidia deal fell through after the US Federal Trade Commission sued to block it.

SoftBank, Arm’s current owner, plans to list a minority stake in Arm on the New York Stock Exchange. SoftBank had originally considered a dual listing in London but dropped the idea due to challenges with shareholder approval. The valuation of Arm is uncertain due to market fluctuations and concerns about oversaturation in the semiconductor industry.