Arm Ltd. Prepares for Mega IPO Focused on AI Growth

Arm Ltd., a UK-based company that designs key components of smartphone chips, is set to have one of the largest initial public offerings (IPOs) in the technology industry, potentially raising up to $10 billion in September. As one of Britain’s largest technology companies, Arm brings in over $600 million in quarterly revenue. It was acquired by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. in 2016 for $32 billion.

Arm’s IPO performance may rely on its ability to fit into the investing frenzy surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). Seeking to diversify away from the stagnating smartphone market, Arm aims to target customers involved in data center chip manufacturing. With its expertise in energy-constrained battery-powered devices, Arm argues that its products are well-suited for AI-focused data centers, which consume significant amounts of electricity.

Among Arm’s most important customers are industry giants Amazon.com, Samsung Electronics, and Apple. Many of Arm’s clients, including direct competitors, are reportedly interested in investing in the IPO. Arm’s instruction set is present in billions of devices, making it difficult for companies to switch to an alternative. While Arm dominates the smartphone processor market, it has also made strides in the profitable data center processor industry.

Arm’s significance lies in its virtual industry standard status. Over 240 billion chips have been produced using Arm technology, and the company estimates that 100% of the world’s digital data will be processed by its technology at some point. Arm’s neutrality has been a key factor in its success, with the understanding that no company would receive privileged access to its technology. This neutrality was jeopardized when SoftBank attempted to sell Arm to Nvidia in a $40 billion deal, which was later scrapped due to concerns about access to Arm’s technology.

SoftBank now plans to list a minority stake in Arm in New York. Despite Arm’s British roots, SoftBank dropped plans for a dual listing in London due to regulatory challenges. The valuation for Arm, initially set at $60 billion, is expected to increase as chip valuations rise again due to the growing interest in AI. However, concerns about oversaturation in the chip market make it difficult to determine reliable valuations for semiconductor companies.

Overall, Arm’s IPO presents an opportunity for investors to participate in a company that plays a vital role in the technology industry and stands to benefit from the growth of AI.