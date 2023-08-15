Chief Executives Embrace Artificial Intelligence as the Next Challenge

Chief executive officers (CEOs) are facing yet another challenge as they are forced to become experts on artificial intelligence (AI). In the past, CEOs had to adapt to China’s economic rise and consider the legitimacy of the capitalist system amidst populist shocks. Now, with the rapid advancement of AI, they must acquire knowledge about this technology.

CEOs are incorporating AI jargon, such as foundation models and large language models, into their conversations. They are also attending classes and reading books to expand their understanding of AI. The speed of AI’s development is astounding. ChatGPT, released less than a year ago, already boasts 100 million users. According to an IBM survey, 43% of CEOs reported using generative AI for strategic business decisions, believing that it can provide a competitive edge. Additionally, a third of respondents in a McKinsey survey said their companies regularly use AI for at least one business function.

Generative AI, which can produce text, images, and other media, has captured public attention. It possesses general abilities and creativity, being able to communicate through ordinary language. The pressure on CEOs to adopt AI is significant, with board members pushing for its accelerated adoption.

Interestingly, employees seem to be embracing AI even faster than their bosses. A survey by Fishbowl revealed that 43% of workers, including those at major tech companies, use AI in their work, with 68% of them not disclosing this to their bosses.

While there is excitement about the potential value AI can bring, concerns about its impact are arising. AI’s ability to scrape vast amounts of data and present it in human-friendly ways raises ethical and practical questions. CEOs must become data experts or statesmen and grapple with issues of bias, hallucinations, privacy, and security.

Management consultancies offer advice on minimizing risks and maximizing AI’s benefits. Suggestions include establishing specialized task forces, revamping governance structures, and incorporating AI tools into daily routines. It is important for CEOs to focus on their company’s traditional strengths and make optimal use of proprietary information.

The best CEOs will consider larger strategic questions. They must ensure that AI empowers workers rather than replacing them, avoiding the negative consequences of demoralization and second-rate performance. Humans bring unique skills like intuition and empathy to the table, which are crucial for innovation.

As AI continues to transform industries, CEOs must adapt, learning about its capabilities, risks, and impact. By doing so, they can effectively navigate the AI revolution and lead their companies towards success.