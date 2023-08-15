The Legal Industry Embracing Generative AI, Survey Shows

A recent survey conducted by Bloomberg Law suggests that the legal industry is increasingly embracing generative artificial intelligence (AI). The survey asked 450 practicing attorneys about their familiarity with and views on generative AI, as well as how their organizations have responded to recent developments in the technology.

The data from the survey shows a significant shift in attitudes toward generative AI. In the spring survey, attorneys exhibited a lack of familiarity and uncertainty about the practical uses of the technology. However, in the summer version of the survey, it is evident that attorneys have become more familiar with generative AI, with 60% reporting that they have used it. This represents a significant increase from the 63% who said they had no experience with the technology in the previous survey.

While only 15% of attorneys have used generative AI for work, the survey indicates that this number is likely to grow. The most common use cases reported by attorneys who have implemented generative AI-powered tools into their workflows are drafting communication, such as emails or letters, and drafting legal documents. These tasks often require a lot of time, and generative AI can help reduce the workload, allowing more time for complex tasks.

The survey also reveals that in-house legal departments are seeing more significant changes related to AI than law firm attorneys. Internal discussions about AI and the development of internal policies on generative AI have increased at a higher rate in corporate legal departments compared to law firms.

The survey data suggests that both law firms and in-house legal departments are moving in the right direction with generative AI. The adoption rate of the technology is impressive for a profession known to be change-averse. The results indicate that the legal industry is gradually embracing generative AI and recognizing its potential benefits in improving efficiency and productivity.