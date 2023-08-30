The Rise of Private-Label Chips: How Internet Companies are Shaking Up the Chip Industry

A global surge in demand and subsequent shortage of key industrial components has led to a growing trend of internet companies designing and manufacturing their own advanced semiconductors. While companies like Nvidia and ASML Holding are influential names in the chip industry, this booming industry of private-label chips remains relatively hidden.

Companies like Amazon, Alphabet, Alibaba, and Meta Platforms are utilizing the core chip technology provided by Arm Holdings, a UK-based company. These internet companies, which traditionally have no involvement in the hardware component business, are now customizing their own hardware to gain a competitive edge and ensure their profitability.

This trend is driven by the need for optimized chips that are specifically designed for unique tasks such as streaming videos, serving search queries, or managing massive databases. By using Arm’s semiconductor architecture, called reduced instruction set computer (RISC), internet companies can bypass intermediaries like Nvidia, AMD, and Intel to optimize chips for their specific needs.

Google was among the first to pursue this path of independence by building chips for its server farms using Arm technology. Amazon also boasts its own chips, claiming that its Graviton chips are 40% more efficient than their x86 counterparts.

The rise of generative artificial intelligence, which requires significant computing power, has further highlighted the importance of specialized chips. While Nvidia has been a major beneficiary in the AI sector, there is a need among cloud service providers to develop their own chips to meet the demand.

Financially, there are significant advantages for internet companies to manufacture chips. Instead of handing over profits to chip brands, developing in-house chips allows them to retain control over an essential part of their cost structure. However, building a chip development team from scratch is a challenging endeavor, as recognized by Amazon’s acquisition of Israeli chip designer Annapurna Labs.

While Nvidia is expected to maintain its dominance in the AI semiconductor market, the cloud sector, driven by AI demand, is predicted to contribute the most significant growth to the industry. This shift presents opportunities for both off-the-shelf suppliers and in-house chip development by internet companies such as Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft.

In this changing landscape, leading chipmaker TSMC and equipment supplier ASML are poised to benefit. TSMC is likely to receive orders for AI chips regardless of the designer, and ASML is racing to meet the increasing demand for advanced manufacturing equipment.

As artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into industries worldwide, internet companies are reshaping the chip industry by designing and manufacturing private-label chips tailored to their specific needs. This trend disrupts the traditional market dominated by major chip vendors and presents new opportunities for both established suppliers and emerging in-house chip development.

