Mason City School Board Uses AI to Identify Potentially Bannable Books

The school board of Mason City, Iowa is using AI technology to create lists of books that could be banned from the district’s libraries in preparation for the 2023/24 school year. This comes after the implementation of Senate File 496 (SF 496), which imposes restrictions on the books that can be accessed in school libraries and classrooms in Iowa. According to Iowa Code 702.17, the books must be “age appropriate” and exclude any descriptions or visual depictions of sex acts.

The task of ensuring that all books in the district comply with these new regulations is quite daunting. Bridgette Exman, the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction at Mason City Community School District, explained that the district’s libraries contain a vast collection of texts obtained through purchases, donations, and findings, making it impossible to manually review every book for compliance.

To tackle this challenge, the Mason City School District has enlisted the help of AI technology. The process involves creating a “master list” sourced from multiple complaints about sexual content in books. AI software, although unspecified, is then used to scan the books on the list to determine if they contain any depictions of sex. This helps the district identify books that may need to be removed.

Bridgette Exman emphasized that their goal is to have a defensible process that complies with the law. The superintendent also mentioned that they have other important tasks to handle besides protecting children from books.

So far, the AI technology has identified 19 books for potential removal, but the specific titles have not been disclosed.