New Books Generated by AI Sold on Amazon Under Author’s Name

An author, Jane Friedman, discovered that new books were being sold on Amazon under her name, even though she didn’t write them. It appears that these books were generated by artificial intelligence (AI). A reader looking for more of Friedman’s work bought one of these fake titles on Amazon and noticed that while the titles were similar to what Friedman typically writes about, the text seemed to have been imitated by an AI model.

Friedman expressed her belief that the books were mostly, if not entirely, AI-generated, stating that it was evident from the opening pages and the bio. With AI tools like ChatGPT capable of producing vast amounts of convincing text at a rapid and low cost, concerns have been raised by writers and authors about losing their work to this new technology. Some also expressed their displeasure about their work being used to train AI models that could imitate them.

Mary Rasenberger, the CEO of the Authors Guild, spoke about generative AI replacing writers and using their work without permission. She called for legislation to protect writers from AI, including requirements for AI companies to be transparent about their training methods. More than 10,000 authors, including James Patterson, Roxane Gay, and Margaret Atwood, signed an open letter urging AI industry leaders to gain consent from authors and provide fair compensation when using their work to train AI models.

Friedman shared her experience on social media, and other authors stated that they had similar encounters. Amazon removed the fake books sold under Friedman’s name, as their policies prohibit such imitation. The company stated that it investigates any concerns raised and values author feedback. Goodreads, the literary social network, also removed the fake books from Friedman’s profile after the issue was publicized.

Friedman expressed concern that authors will need to constantly identify AI-generated fakes. The Authors Guild has been working with Amazon to address the problem of AI-written books. They hope that AI companies will allow authors to opt out of having their work used for AI model training. This issue can be challenging to address since legitimate authors can have the same name.