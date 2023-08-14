Authors Concerned as Artificial Intelligence Generates Fake Books on Amazon

An author recently discovered that books were being sold on Amazon under her name, even though she did not write them. It appears that these books were generated using artificial intelligence. Jane Friedman, a well-known author and publishing industry consultant, realized this when a reader purchased one of the fake titles and noticed that the writing style imitated her own. Friedman believes that generative AI was used to mimic her style, considering the vast amount of her content available online. This incident has raised concerns among writers and authors.

The rise of AI tools like ChatGPT, which can easily produce large quantities of convincing text, has led to fears of losing creative work to this new technology. Some writers worry that their work may be used to train AI models that can then imitate their style without permission. Mary Rasenberger, CEO of the Authors Guild, expressed concern about AI replacing writers and called for legislation to protect authors from this phenomenon. She also urged AI companies to be transparent about their training methods and obtain consent from authors before using their work.

Several authors, including well-known figures like James Patterson, Roxane Gay, and Margaret Atwood, signed an open letter asking AI industry leaders to respect author rights by obtaining consent and providing fair compensation for using their work. The issue was discussed in a Senate subcommittee hearing, where Rasenberger emphasized the need for regulations to safeguard writers.

Jane Friedman shared her experience on social media, prompting other authors to share similar encounters. Amazon promptly removed the fake books sold under Friedman’s name, stating that their policies prohibit such imitation. The company assured Friedman that they are investigating the handling of her claims to improve their processes. The books were also removed from Friedman’s profile on Goodreads, a literary social network.

Friedman expressed concern that authors will have to constantly identify AI-generated fakes, creating a never-ending challenge. The Authors Guild has been working with Amazon to address the issue and has found the company responsive. However, it can be difficult to spot fake books, as two legitimate authors may have the same name.

The Authors Guild hopes that AI companies will allow authors to opt out of having their work used to train AI models and advocate for transparent labeling of artificially generated text. Furthermore, they emphasize the importance of investing in human creativity rather than relying solely on AI-generated content, as it will never match the quality of human creators.