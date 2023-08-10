New York: Fake Books Generated by AI Sold on Amazon

Author Jane Friedman recently discovered fake books being sold on Amazon under her name. Although she did not write them, the titles resembled the subjects she typically writes about. Upon closer inspection, Friedman realized that the books had been generated using artificial intelligence (AI) to imitate her writing style. She explained that it was evident from the opening pages and the author biography that AI had been used to create the content.

The rise of powerful AI tools like ChatGPT has raised concerns among writers and authors who fear losing their work to this technology. Some have expressed their hesitance about having their work used to train AI models that could imitate their style and potentially replace them. Mary Rasenberger, CEO of the Authors Guild, a nonprofit authors advocacy group, highlighted the issue, stating that generative AI is being utilized to take writers’ work without permission and offer it to the public and other companies.

To address the implications of AI in creative industries, US lawmakers held a subcommittee hearing where the Authors Guild, among others, called for legislation to protect writers from AI. They proposed rules that would require transparency from AI companies about how they train their models. Furthermore, over 10,000 authors, including James Patterson, Roxane Gay, and Margaret Atwood, signed an open letter urging AI industry leaders such as Microsoft and OpenAI (the creator of ChatGPT) to obtain consent from authors before using their work and to ensure fair compensation.

Friedman’s case is not isolated, as numerous authors responded to her posts on social media, sharing similar experiences. Amazon, upon being notified, promptly removed the fake books and stated that such imitation is against its content guidelines. The company assured authors that it invests heavily in providing a trustworthy shopping experience and protecting both customers and authors.

Goodreads, the literary social network, also took action to remove the fake books from Friedman’s profile once the issue was publicized. However, Friedman expressed concern that identifying AI-generated fakes will become an ongoing challenge for authors.

The Authors Guild has been collaborating with Amazon to address the problem of AI-written books since winter. While Amazon has been responsive to their concerns, identifying these fake books can be challenging, especially if legitimate authors have the same name. The Authors Guild hopes that AI companies will allow authors to opt out of having their work used for training AI models in order to mitigate these challenges.