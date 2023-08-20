CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Dutch Artist Uses AI to Create Satirical Barbie Memes and Reaction Posts

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 20, 2023
Pieke Roelofs, a Dutch artist, has utilized an AI-image generator called Dream by Wombo to produce a series of amusing and satirical images featuring Barbie. Using the app, Roelofs created reactionary images that are laden with references to internet culture. She decided to prompt the AI tool to generate these images as a means of engaging with and commenting on trending topics that she came across on her X feed.

The images Roelofs has created reimagine Barbie in unconventional scenarios, effectively subverting the stereotypical representations associated with the character. Through her creations, Roelofs is challenging and redefining what it means to be a Barbie doll.

According to Roelofs, her inspiration for this project came from the constant inundation of Barbie-related content on her social media feed following the release of a Barbie movie. She found herself bombarded with Barbie-related posts and decided to use an AI tool to turn this overwhelming presence of Barbie into a source of satire and humor.

Roelofs also mentioned that she has noticed a surge in extreme opinions on her timeline since Elon Musk’s acquisition of X (formerly known as Twitter). By creating these satirical Barbie images, Roelofs hopes to add a touch of levity and commentary to online discussions surrounding various topics.

Through the use of AI and her artistic creativity, Roelofs has managed to craft a unique and engaging series of Barbie memes and reaction posts. These images serve as a blend of internet culture, social commentary, and humor, allowing Roelofs to express her thoughts and opinions in a creative and entertaining manner.

