Nvidia’s Push Towards becoming an AI Stock

Nvidia is rapidly on its way to becoming an AI stock due to the significant amount of hardware it is putting out for artificial intelligence development and related applications. Analysts predict an “AI Supercycle” that is set to unfold, which has caused Nvidia’s stock to rise by just over 2% in Tuesday afternoon’s trading.

According to Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra, Nvidia is likely to experience major revenue growth in the second quarter and momentum that will continue into the second half. This is largely due to Nvidia’s first-mover advantage, which Gerra believes the company will maintain for the next several months. Additionally, there is a growing demand for Nvidia’s commercial-grade graphics processing units, which will contribute to its overall gains.

The AI market has a strong demand for Nvidia’s products. Saudi Arabia has already purchased 3,000 Nvidia H100 chips, while the United Arab Emirates has acquired thousands more. Large language models are also being developed, further driving the need for Nvidia’s hardware. In fact, it is estimated that Nvidia will sell over half a million H100 chips in 2023 alone.

Analysts are optimistic about Nvidia’s future. With 30 Buy ratings and only two Hold ratings, the stock is classified as a Strong Buy by analyst consensus. The average price target for Nvidia stock is $513.50, indicating an upside potential of 15.07% for investors.

As Nvidia continues to release hardware tailor-made for AI development, it is well-positioned to solidify its standing as an AI stock in the industry.