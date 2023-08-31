New Drone Powered by AI Beats Human Competitors in Real-World Races

Researchers in Switzerland have recently unveiled a small drone powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that has proven to outfly human competitors in races. The quadcopter drone, equipped with an AI brain, demonstrated its capabilities by completing an indoor race course faster than its human counterpart in 15 out of 25 races. This marks the first time that an AI has challenged and beaten human champions in a real-world competitive sport.

While computers have previously been successful at beating humans in board games and video games, simulating real-world conditions has proven to be a much greater challenge. Elia Kaufmann, an autonomy engineer at Skydio, explains that the “sim-to-real gap” makes recreating real-world scenarios difficult when flying a drone.

To overcome this gap, the team used AI and conventional programming strategies. Kaufmann manually identified racing gates in tens of thousands of images to teach the drone what they looked like, using a technique called “supervised learning.” Additionally, the drone used visual cues from its cameras to determine its position and orientation.

However, the crucial element to the drone’s success came from a technique known as “reinforcement learning.” The drone’s control code was placed in a virtual version of the race course and practiced flying around it for the equivalent of 23 days of computing time. The code continued to practice until it learned the best route.

The drone’s final code allowed it to surpass human competitors in 60% of races. Nonetheless, the drone does have its limitations. It is specific to the course it has been trained on and the environment it is in. Changes in lighting or accidental bumps from rivals can cause the drone to malfunction.

Guido de Croon, a researcher at Delft University, comments that while the technology is impressive, there are still challenges to overcome, such as dealing with external disturbances and factors that arise in real-world racing environments.

Overall, this achievement demonstrates the readiness of AI to transition from the virtual world to the real one, even if human opponents still have a way to catch up.

Sources: Nature