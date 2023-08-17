AI System to Scan for Guns in Utah Schools

Security cameras are often the first witnesses to school shooters — yet their insights are typically sought only after a tragedy occurs, since most schools don’t have anyone monitoring them in real time.

But an AI system could soon be peering through cameras to watch students in some Utah schools, scanning for brandished guns.

The Utah State Board of Education recently awarded a $3 million contract to AEGIX Global, a Salt Lake City-based security software company that is the statewide reseller for ZeroEyes, headquartered near Philadelphia.Utah public schools will be invited to seek grants to install ZeroEyes’ AI software, which detects visible guns.

The software works by layering on top of a school’s existing cameras. If the AI software detects a possible gun, the company says, images will instantly be shared with a ZeroEyes operations center; there’s one outside Philadelphia and one based in Hawaii. The company says they are staffed 24/7 by U.S. military and law enforcement veterans.

If they determine a threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and information to local staff and law enforcement in three to five seconds, including a visual description, gun type and last known location, according to ZeroEyes.

State school board officials declined to speak about how the grant program will work.

Who’s behind ZeroEyes?

In 2018, four former Navy SEALs quit their jobs and pooled their money together to create ZeroEyes.

“We started this company after Parkland,” said Rob Huberty, co-founder and chief operating officer of ZeroEyes.

With the Parkland shooting, these companies want to help combat these issues to better protect students and teachers alike.

Offering firearm detection software for security cameras is a new initiative for the state. The program was established by HB61, which passed during the most recent legislative session. It authorized the Utah State Board of Education to administer $72 million in grants for school safety efforts. It also allocated an additional $3 million for software to detect “the presence of visible, unholstered firearms” that has been designated as anti-terrorism technology under the federal SAFETY Act. The SAFETY Act was passed in 2002 following the 9/11 attacks to provide liability protections to organizations and individuals involved in the development, deployment and use of qualified anti-terrorism technologies.

ZeroEyes claims to be the only AI-based gun detection video analytics software to hold this designation.

With any AI video software, there are questions about privacy. In schools in particular, that means the privacy of hundreds of thousands of minors. ZeroEyes claims that it ensures privacy by only capturing images when a gun is detected and by adhering to the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

Additional Information

