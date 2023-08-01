Are Retail Investors Fueling a Stock Market Bubble?

A recent study conducted by researchers at Harvard University and the Shanghai Stock Exchange reveals that retail investors may be the ones fueling a stock market bubble. The study focuses on the Chinese market bubble of 2015 and found that the number of new retail investors entering the market during the peak of the bubble was significantly higher compared to the pre-bubble period.

Economist Charles Kindleberger, known for his extensive research on bubbles, explains that a typical bubble starts with positive fundamental news. However, prices eventually detach from fundamentals, creating a speculative bubble driven by new market entrants who fear missing out. This ultimately leads to panic selling.

Interest in artificial intelligence (AI) is currently experiencing a surge in Google searches. The number of searches for AI is four times higher than that for “recession” and more than 20 times higher than “bear market.” Investors seem to have shifted their focus away from recession and bear market concerns.

This increased interest in the stock market, particularly in the seven largest tech stocks in the U.S., may be attributed to the belief that new technologies like AI will significantly boost global productivity and the anticipation of decreasing inflation and interest rates. These factors are seen as the positive fundamental news that Kindleberger mentioned.

However, this rush towards AI-related stocks has had a broader impact on the stock market as a whole, leading to a significant change in investor sentiment. CNN’s investor fear and greed index currently stands at 80, indicating extreme greed.

Nobel Prize-winning economist Vernon Smith’s experiments have shown that investors tend to be overconfident momentum traders who chase winners and avoid losers. This behavior often leads to the formation of bubbles and market crashes.

Large-cap U.S. tech stocks are currently trading at extremely high valuations, reflecting the prevailing optimism. Additionally, there has been a notable appreciation in house prices, surpassing income growth in the U.S. for the first time since the 2008-09 Great Recession.

Moreover, the correlation between the Nasdaq 100 Index and the combined balance sheet of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan has reversed in the past 12 months. While historically correlated, the balance sheet has decreased, while the Nasdaq 100 has increased. This suggests that either the Nasdaq 100 is overvalued or the balance sheet will soon see increased liquidity injection.

Retail investors, driven by the fear of missing out on AI-related opportunities, have joined the market in large numbers. The Harvard and Shanghai researchers mentioned earlier found that retail investors accounted for 78% of the volatility of stock returns during the bubble period. In the expansion phase, newly entering retail investors explained 43% of the volatility.

Retail investors often contribute to stock market volatility in the wrong direction, as they are known to have poor market timing. This has been confirmed by a study conducted by BlackRock. They are the “fools” referred to in the research paper.

Given that the market has gone through the initial stages of a bubble formation and deflation, what remains now is the final step of panic selling. It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold, but it is essential for investors to be cautious and mindful of the potential risks associated with market exuberance.