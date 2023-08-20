The Rise of Generative AI Raises Concerns About Fake Political Content

The advancement of generative artificial intelligence (AI) is presenting a challenge for the public in distinguishing fact from fiction. With the upcoming 2024 presidential race, there is growing worry about the use of deceptively fake political content. Generative AI refers to the use of AI tools that can produce various forms of content, including text, images, audio, and video, based on a simple prompt.

New tools now enable candidates and their supporters to create hyper-realistic fakes to promote partisan messages. For instance, false images of President Joe Biden have appeared in a Republican Party ad, while an outside political group supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ White House bid used AI technology to fabricate former President Donald Trump’s voice. This raises concerns about the potential manipulation of information to mislead the public.

To address this issue, a coalition of companies called the Content Authenticity Initiative is developing a digital standard aimed at restoring trust in online content. Truepic, one of the companies involved, has created camera technology that adds verified content provenance information, such as date, time, and location, to images taken with their tool. Truepic’s technology is currently used by organizations documenting war crimes and commercial partners to verify the authenticity of images.

Adobe, another participant in the Content Authenticity Initiative, emphasizes the importance of governments taking this issue seriously. The initiative’s digital standard will allow creators to display “content credentials,” giving a detailed history of the content, including how it was captured and edited. The goal is to have these credentials displayed alongside content published online, whether on websites or social media platforms.

While bad actors may not adopt this standard, the hope is that creators will widely adopt it, setting their content apart with information that attests to its authenticity. Adobe has engaged in productive conversations with social media platforms, but no platforms have joined the initiative or agreed to display the new content credentials.

Experts in the field believe such initiatives are crucial to protect democratic systems. They warn that generative AI technology, combined with existing distrust of governments and media, could have a significant impact on elections and public perception. However, there is optimism that ongoing conversations with technology companies and lawmakers will lead to industry-wide change and safeguard democratic processes.