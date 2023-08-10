Using AI to Classify Reviews and Assess App Safety for Children

Parents often struggle to make informed decisions about the safety of apps their children want to download. In response to this problem, Brian Levine, a computer scientist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, has developed a computational model that evaluates customer reviews in the App Store to assess the safety of social networking apps.

Levine and his team of researchers have created the App Danger Project, a searchable website that uses artificial intelligence to analyze reviews for keywords associated with harassment or child sexual abuse. The website provides clear guidance on the safety of social apps by tallying user reviews about sexual predators and listing reviews that mention sexual abuse.

Predators are increasingly using apps and online platforms to exploit children for explicit images. Last year, law enforcement received 7,000 reports of children and teenagers being coerced into sending nude images and then blackmailed for photographs or money. However, Apple’s and Google’s app stores lack keyword search capabilities, making it difficult for parents to find warnings of inappropriate conduct.

Levine envisions the App Danger Project complementing other services that vet apps for children’s suitability by identifying apps that do not adequately police users. The project is free, but donations to the University of Massachusetts are encouraged to offset costs.

Levine and his team investigated over 550 social networking apps distributed by Apple and Google and found that a fifth of the apps had multiple complaints of child sexual abuse material. Additionally, they discovered 81 apps across the App and Play stores with seven or more reviews mentioning child sexual abuse.

This investigation builds on previous reports of apps with complaints of unwanted sexual interactions. In several criminal cases, the Justice Department described apps like Hoop, MeetMe, and Whisper as tools used by predators to solicit sexual images or meetings with children. Despite this, Apple and Google have financial interests in app distribution and remove apps only when they violate policies.

Levine and other experts argue that Apple and Google should provide parents with more information about the risks posed by certain apps and better police apps with a history of abuse. The companies claim to regularly scan user reviews and investigate allegations of child sexual abuse, but critics argue that more needs to be done to protect children.