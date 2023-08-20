CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Your Old AMD Ryzen APUs Provide Decent Performance in AI Workloads After Conversion Into A GPU

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 20, 2023
In the era of AI, the demand for GPUs such as the H100 has risen tremendously, making it difficult for an average consumer to acquire one. However, a Reddit user has created a unique solution, converting the AMD Zen 2-based Ryzen 5 4600G “Renoir” APU into a 16 GB GPU and then using it for AI workloads on Linux.

The Ryzen 5 4600G was known to be one of the best APUs in the market after eventually getting replaced by its Cezanne counterpart. It featured a 6C/12T configuration with the Radeon Vega iGPU with seven CUs (Compute Units). To achieve the 16 GB VRAM mark, the Reddit user allocated 50% of their onboard 32 GB DDR4 memory to the processor using the “Shared Memory” feature supported by APUs.

Running AI workloads on a Ryzen APU can be a challenge, as AMD’s ROCm platform is primarily designed for desktop GPUs. However, third-party packages can enable ROCm to run on APUs. By using ROCm, the Reddit user was able to run various AI applications, ranging from Tensorflow to PyTorch.

In a video demonstration, the Reddit user showcased the Ryzen 5 4600G’s ability to handle AI workloads. Testing Stable Diffusion, the APU successfully generated a 512×512 image in around one minute and 50 seconds. While the Ryzen 5 4600G cannot match the performance of dedicated AI GPUs like the H100, this experiment highlights the untapped potential in Ryzen APUs.

Considering the low cost of the Ryzen 5 4600G at $95, this breakthrough opens up possibilities for the average consumer to fulfill their AI needs. Imagine the potential if the latest Phoenix APUs, which outperform the Ryzen 5 4600G, were used in such experiments.

Overall, this experiment demonstrates that older AMD Ryzen APUs can provide decent performance in AI workloads when converted into a GPU. It showcases the potential of utilizing APUs for AI applications and offers an affordable solution for consumers with AI needs.

