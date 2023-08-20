Your Old AMD Ryzen APUs Provide Decent Performance in AI Workloads After Conversion Into A GPU

In the era of AI, the demand for GPUs such as the H100 has risen tremendously, making it difficult for an average consumer to acquire one. However, a Reddit user has created a unique solution, converting the AMD Zen 2-based Ryzen 5 4600G “Renoir” APU into a 16 GB GPU and then using it for AI workloads on Linux.

The Ryzen 5 4600G was known to be one of the best APUs in the market after eventually getting replaced by its Cezanne counterpart. It featured a 6C/12T configuration with the Radeon Vega iGPU with seven CUs (Compute Units). To achieve the 16 GB VRAM mark, the Reddit user allocated 50% of their onboard 32 GB DDR4 memory to the processor using the “Shared Memory” feature supported by APUs.

Running AI workloads on a Ryzen APU can be a challenge, as AMD’s ROCm platform is primarily designed for desktop GPUs. However, third-party packages can enable ROCm to run on APUs. By using ROCm, the Reddit user was able to run various AI applications, ranging from Tensorflow to PyTorch.

In a video demonstration, the Reddit user showcased the Ryzen 5 4600G’s ability to handle AI workloads. Testing Stable Diffusion, the APU successfully generated a 512×512 image in around one minute and 50 seconds. While the Ryzen 5 4600G cannot match the performance of dedicated AI GPUs like the H100, this experiment highlights the untapped potential in Ryzen APUs.

Considering the low cost of the Ryzen 5 4600G at $95, this breakthrough opens up possibilities for the average consumer to fulfill their AI needs. Imagine the potential if the latest Phoenix APUs, which outperform the Ryzen 5 4600G, were used in such experiments.

Overall, this experiment demonstrates that older AMD Ryzen APUs can provide decent performance in AI workloads when converted into a GPU. It showcases the potential of utilizing APUs for AI applications and offers an affordable solution for consumers with AI needs.