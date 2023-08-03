AMD Shares Fall Amid Concerns Over AI Ramp-Up Targets

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) saw a 6% decline in its shares as analysts raised concerns about the chip designer’s ambitious targets for its artificial intelligence (AI) ramp-up. This decrease occurred alongside a broader sell-off in the tech sector, where mega-cap stocks fell between 1.5% and 5%, and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index dropped 3.5%. The U.S. stock market also experienced a decline after the rating agency Fitch downgraded the government’s credit rating.

AMD’s stock had initially risen by 4% in after-hours trading on Tuesday when the company reported high customer interest for its upcoming MI300 AI chip set to launch in the fourth quarter. AI has been a significant focus in the chip sector this year, contributing to the rise in chip company shares, and helping Nvidia become the first trillion-dollar semiconductor firm.

Investors are hopeful that AMD can provide a competitive alternative to Nvidia’s powerful AI semiconductors, especially in meeting the demand for chips that can fuel applications like ChatGPT, a chatbot.

AMD’s stock has increased by around 82% so far this year, compared to Nvidia’s stock that has more than tripled in value. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index has gained approximately 52%. However, analysts at Bernstein expressed concern that current estimates for AMD may be too high, suggesting that the stock could be overvalued.

While the company has forecasted third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.7 billion, with a margin of error of $300 million, analysts polled by Refinitiv have an average revenue expectation of $5.82 billion.

Investors seem to be giving AMD the benefit of the doubt, hoping for a significant AI-related payout. However, some remain skeptical and are cautious until concrete results are demonstrated, rather than relying solely on AI hype.