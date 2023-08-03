AMD Shares Fall as Analysts Express Concerns Over AI Ramp-Up Targets

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) dropped by approximately 6% on Wednesday following concerns raised by analysts regarding the chip designer’s ambitious targets for artificial intelligence (AI) ramp-up. This decline occurred within the context of a broader sell-off in the technology sector, with megacap stocks experiencing a drop between 1.5% and 5%, and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index decreasing by 3.5%.

The downgrade of the U.S. government’s credit rating by rating agency Fitch was another contributing factor to the fall of Wall Street on the same day. AMD’s stock had previously risen by 4% in extended trading after the company revealed that customer interest for its upcoming MI300 AI chip was “very high,” and that its release was planned for the fourth quarter.

AI has been a significant theme in the chip sector this year, propelling the shares of chip companies. This trend also helped Nvidia become the first semiconductor firm with a valuation surpassing one trillion dollars. Investors are hopeful that AMD will introduce a challenger chip to Nvidia’s most powerful AI semiconductors, thus meeting the strong demand for chips capable of powering applications like ChatGPT, a chatbot.

So far this year, AMD’s shares have risen by approximately 82%, while Nvidia’s stock has more than tripled in value. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index has gained around 52%. AMD’s forward price-to-earnings multiple, a widely used benchmark for stock valuation, currently stands at 31.40.

Analysts from Bernstein expressed concerns in a note, stating that unless there are substantial improvements in performance, the estimated figures for AMD may remain too high, adding that the stock appears to be a little stretched. Meanwhile, Kinngai Chan, an analyst from Summit Insights Group, noted that investors were giving AMD the benefit of the doubt, hoping for a significant AI payday.

AMD’s forecast for third-quarter revenue is approximately $5.7 billion, with a margin of plus or minus $300 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on the other hand, expect revenue of $5.82 billion on average. While some investors view AMD as the next concept stock, others maintain skepticism until concrete results are shown that substantiate the AI hype.