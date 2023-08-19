NVIDIA Faces Competition from AMD in Generative AI Performance

NVIDIA has been dominating the conversation around AI, thanks to its high-performing GPUs that are favored by professionals and businesses interested in consumer AI. However, this week, both Intel and AMD made significant optimizations to their software stacks, resulting in massive speed improvements in generative AI. The AMD RTX 7900 XTX now offers higher performance per dollar than the NVIDIA RTX 4080 in generative AI, specifically in Stable Diffusion with A111/Xformers, which is currently the most commonly used localized generative AI technique.

The AMD 7900 XTX achieves more iterations per second per dollar in Stable Diffusion (Automatic111 with DirectML) compared to the NVIDIA RTX 4080 (xformers). By using Microsoft Olive and DirectML instead of the PyTorch pathway, the AMD 7900 XTX’s performance increases from 1.87 iterations per second to 18.59 iterations per second. This level of performance positions AMD as a major player in generative AI, offering slightly better performance per dollar in Stable Diffusion/A111 compared to the RTX 4080, at current prices.

While the NVIDIA pathway offers more convenience for users, as it uses PyTorch and automatic installers, the AMD pathway requires users to be more tech-savvy and use Microsoft Olive instead. However, for professionals and small businesses, the initial setup hassle can be overcome if the cost basis is favorable, as is the case with the AMD 7900 XTX.

Comparing the prices and performance of the NVIDIA RTX 4080 and the AMD Radeon 7900 XTX, it can be seen that the AMD silicon is gaining ground in generative AI. The AMD 7900 XTX provides 18.59 iterations per second, costing users $52.1 per iteration, while the NVIDIA RTX 4080 offers 19.41 iterations per second, costing users $56.6 per iteration. Opting for the less-common SHARK implementation, the Radeon 7900 XTX can offer even better value at just $46.6 per iteration.

This development positions AMD as a strong competitor to NVIDIA in the field of AI. While NVIDIA currently has an advantage, AMD’s focus on developing generative AI capabilities could lead to a more balanced market. As generative AI becomes more widespread in various productivity workflows, how Intel and AMD position themselves against NVIDIA will greatly impact their success in an AI-dominated world.