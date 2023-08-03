AMD CEO: Company Aims to Build AI Solutions for Chinese Market

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is focused on developing AI solutions for customers in China, according to CEO Lisa Su. The California-based manufacturer is aiming to be fully compliant with U.S. export controls while exploring opportunities to create products for the Chinese market. The company’s projected sales for its data center business in 2023, including MI300 chips used by companies like OpenAI, are expected to exceed $6.04 billion in sales from the previous year.

China is a crucial market for AMD as it expands its portfolio and targets the accelerator market. Despite trade restrictions, the company remains committed to serving its Chinese customer base with AI solutions. In June, AMD unveiled a new AI “superchip” that is set to rival Nvidia’s dominance in the AI computing market, where Nvidia currently holds 80% to 95% market share.

AMD reported $5.4 billion in revenue for the second quarter, with a gross margin of 46% and a net income of $27 million. While the restrictions in China have impacted the stock prices of both AMD and Nvidia, analysts believe that the potential in the AI trade is still in its early stages and that Wall Street remains optimistic.

By actively pursuing opportunities in the Chinese market and offering innovative AI solutions, AMD aims to diversify its customer base and tap into the growing demand for AI technologies. With its ongoing commitment to compliance and product development, AMD is poised for a strong finish to the year.