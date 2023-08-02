AMD Forecasts Strong Finish to Year with Launch of AI Chips

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has projected a robust end to the year, driven by the planned release of its artificial-intelligence (AI) chips, which may compete directly with Nvidia’s semiconductors. AMD shares experienced a 3% increase in after-hours trading following the announcement.

AMD CEO Lisa Su stated that the company is preparing to scale up production of its flagship MI300 AI chips in the fourth quarter. These accelerator chips, which are currently in short supply, have been designed to rival Nvidia’s advanced H100 chips, which are already on the market.

Interest from customers in AMD’s MI300 series chips has been very high, prompting the company to expand its collaborations with top-tier cloud providers, large enterprises, and leading AI firms during the third quarter.

Investors are optimistic that the MI300 chips, scheduled for release later this year, will pose a significant challenge to Nvidia in the rapidly expanding market for advanced AI chips.

Notably, the MI300 chips exceed the performance limits allowed for sale to China under October’s export controls. Unlike their competitors Nvidia and Intel, AMD has not yet developed specialized chips for the lucrative Chinese market. However, AMD CEO Lisa Su mentioned that the company is considering a similar strategy for its MI300 and older MI250 chips.

While AMD has not provided a detailed full-year forecast, they anticipate that sales in their data center business, which includes MI300 chips, will surpass the $6.04 billion achieved in 2022.

Jenny Hardy, portfolio manager at GP Bullhound, which holds Nvidia and AMD stock, notes that Nvidia continues to face supply constraints, leaving an opportunity for AMD’s chips. She believes that if AMD can successfully increase production and launch the MI300 chips in the fourth quarter, they will likely experience strong demand due to the current shortage of Nvidia chips.

AMD has assured that it has enough components for a robust launch of MI300 chips in the fourth quarter and sufficient supply for 2024.

Revenue in AMD’s data center business for the second quarter declined by 11% to $1.32 billion, while revenue in their client business dropped 54% to $998 million compared to $2.2 billion the previous year.

Industry analysts predict that large cloud players like Microsoft and Google will increase their spending on data centers in the latter half of the year, with an emphasis on AI chips and infrastructure.

AMD’s finance chief, Jean Hu, expects the company’s Data Center and Client segment revenues to grow by a double-digit percentage sequentially in the third quarter, driven by increasing demand for their EPYC and Ryzen processors. They do, however, anticipate declines in the Gaming and Embedded segments.

For the current quarter, AMD has forecasted revenue of about $5.7 billion, plus or minus $300 million, while analysts predict average revenue of $5.82 billion.

[Edited by Arun Koyyur, Sayantani Ghosh, Matthew Lewis, and Richard Chang]