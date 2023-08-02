AMD Plans to Develop AI Chip for Chinese Market, Following Nvidia and Intel

AMD has announced its intention to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) chip specifically for the Chinese market, in compliance with U.S. export restrictions. This move follows similar actions by competitors Nvidia and Intel, who have already created modified versions of their AI chips for shipment to China.

During an earnings call, AMD CEO Lisa Su emphasized the importance of the Chinese market and stated that the company aims to be fully compliant with U.S. export controls. Su also highlighted the opportunity to develop AI products for Chinese customers seeking AI solutions.

The production of AMD’s MI300 chip is being ramped up, positioning it as a competitor to Nvidia’s graphics processing units used for AI training. Nvidia currently dominates the AI chip market but AMD hopes to challenge its dominance with its latest offering.

Notably, earlier this year, the U.S. government imposed restrictions on Nvidia, preventing the company from selling its A100 and H100 chips to China. In response, Nvidia created a modified version of the H100 chip that adheres to the export curbs. Similarly, Intel also developed a modified version of its Gaudi 2 AI chip for the Chinese market.

China remains a lucrative market for U.S. chipmakers, particularly in AI, where there are few domestic alternatives to companies like Nvidia. For AMD, the success of its MI300 chip is critical as it seeks to compete with Nvidia. The company expects the chip to drive significant growth in its data center business for the remainder of the year, forecasting around 50% growth in the second half compared to the first half of the year.