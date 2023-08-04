AMD Well Positioned for AI Opportunities, Says Analyst

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) faced some skepticism from analysts about its artificial intelligence (AI) revenue timetable after its recent earnings report. However, Benchmark analyst Cody Acree believes that AMD is among the companies best positioned to benefit from the broad adoption of AI in the tech sector.

Acree maintains a buy rating and set a fresh price target of $145 for AMD’s stock. He emphasized AMD’s potential in the AI market. AMD’s Radeon line of graphics cards recently introduced two new additions, the Pro W7600 and Pro W7500, which are designed to accelerate workloads in industries such as media, entertainment, and design.

While some analysts have expressed concerns about high expectations for AMD this year, Acree remains optimistic. Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), which is expected to be the largest hardware beneficiary from AI, will be reporting earnings and sales of new AI data center products soon.

Despite the initial reaction to AMD’s earnings report, the company’s shares rebounded 3% the following day after dropping 7%. Acree believes that the semiconductor industry’s cyclical correction has passed, with most inventory adjustments already made during the first half of the year. He expects this to result in an upward bias to Street earnings forecasts for the remainder of the earnings season.

AMD plans to release the Pro W7600 and Pro W7500 graphics cards later this year. The Pro W7600 comes with 64 AI accelerators and is priced at $599, while the Pro W7500 has 56 AI accelerators and is listed at $429. Both cards are based on AMD’s RDNA 3 chip architecture.

Acree also highlighted AMD’s growth expectations for its data center and client segments, which are projected to grow at a double-digit pace and offset declines in the gaming and embedded segments.

Of the analysts surveyed by FactSet, 30 have buy-grade ratings for AMD, while 15 have hold ratings. The average target price is $140.52.

AMD shares have outperformed the PHLX Semiconductor Index, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite Index, with a year-to-date gain of 76%. Meanwhile, Nvidia’s shares, expected to benefit significantly from AI, have risen 205% this year.

Source: MarketWatch