Amazon Introduces AI-Generated Summaries of Product Reviews

Amazon has launched a new feature that utilizes generative AI to provide summarized product reviews for customers. The feature aims to help shoppers quickly understand what other customers have said about a product before delving into individual reviews. By identifying common themes, the AI-generated summaries condense the information into short paragraphs on the product detail page.

Currently, the feature is available to a select group of mobile shoppers in the US for a wide range of products. However, Amazon plans to expand its availability to more customers and additional product categories based on user feedback.

The introduction of this summarizing feature also underscores Amazon’s ongoing efforts to tackle fake reviews on its platform. Fake reviews reportedly comprise between 15% and 40% of all reviews on Amazon. The company is dedicating significant resources to combat this issue, utilizing machine learning models to analyze various data points such as account behavior and review history to detect fraudulent activities.

To ensure the generated summaries are reliable, Amazon exclusively employs trusted reviews from verified purchases in its AI model. Additionally, the company recently filed two lawsuits against brokers who allegedly encouraged individuals to produce fake Amazon reviews.

As the competition in the generative AI sector intensifies, Amazon is actively exploring ways to incorporate more AI capabilities into its range of products and services. While Amazon has not yet released high-profile AI chatbots or imaging tools, it is focused on allowing developers to build their own generative AI tools on its cloud platform AWS.

In his shareholder letter earlier this year, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy expressed his belief that generative AI will be a significant area of growth for the company. During an earnings call, Jassy also emphasized that all of Amazon’s business units, including the devices division responsible for Alexa, are currently engaged in multiple generative AI initiatives.

In addition to AI-generated summaries, Amazon also announced the introduction of a product insights feature, enabling customers to identify common themes in reviews.