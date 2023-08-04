Amazon CEO Highlights the Potential of Generative AI Technology

Amazon CEO, Andy Jassy, expressed his excitement about the potential of generative AI technology to revolutionize customer experiences while reducing costs. He revealed that every team at Amazon is working on various projects involving generative AI, including the entertainment business, AWS, advertising, and Amazon’s devices.

Generative AI refers to artificial intelligence technology that can generate new text, images, videos, or synthetic data based on extensive data sets. Jassy emphasized that generative AI is a significant investment and focus for Amazon, becoming the core of their operations.

Although Jassy did not provide specific details about Amazon’s generative AI projects, he highlighted their wide-ranging applications. These applications include increasing cost-effectiveness and streamlining operations across different businesses, as well as enhancing customer experiences.

Jassy mentioned that people are most familiar with generative AI at the application layer, citing OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot. However, he also emphasized the importance of applying generative AI in backend areas, such as using it at the compute layer to train foundational models. He mentioned Amazon CodeWhisperer as an example, an AI-powered coding companion that recommends code to developers, significantly improving developer productivity.

Amazon intends to develop its own generative AI applications. However, Jassy believes that the majority will be built by other companies, with a significant number of them being built on AWS, Amazon’s cloud computing platform. He noted that AWS has a vast array of storage, database, analytics, and data management services, making it an ideal platform for bringing generative AI models to the data.

Generative AI has also been a topic of concern in the ongoing strikes by WGA and SAG-AFTRA, where unions representing Hollywood’s writers and actors seek guarantees from studios regarding AI usage in productions. While there are concerns about studios using AI-generated replicas without consent, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has stated that their proposal includes provisions requiring performer consent for any use of a “digital replica” or alterations to their performance.