Amazon’s Q2 Earnings Expected to Reveal Growth in Cloud Revenue and AI Initiatives

Amazon is set to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, August 3rd. Wall Street analysts anticipate the company to announce net sales of $131.5 billion, marking an 8.5% increase from the previous year. Earnings are expected to reach 35 cents per share, compared to a loss of 20 cents per share last year when accounting for a valuation loss on Amazon’s Rivian Automotive investment.

The company’s prior guidance for the quarter projected net sales between $127 billion and $133 billion, with operating income ranging from $2 billion to $5.5 billion, compared to $3.3 billion in the previous year.

Analysts believe that Amazon will benefit from a surge in macroeconomic sentiment across various sectors. Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter points out that the company’s exposure to both consumer and corporate spending positions it well to capitalize on increased consumer confidence and corporate spending.

In the first quarter of this year, Amazon Web Services (AWS) experienced a decline in revenue growth, dropping to 15.8% from 36.5% the previous year. This mirrors a general trend of slowing growth within the public cloud platform market.

Microsoft and Google, on the other hand, reported strong cloud results in their recent earnings reports. One contributing factor was the growing interest in infrastructure and services aimed at helping corporate customers develop generative AI applications.

During an AWS event in New York, Amazon made several announcements regarding its generative AI initiatives. This included the introduction of new and updated pre-trained large language models designed to power AI applications.

Amazon’s e-commerce business remains a significant source of revenue, although its share decreased from over 60% in 2017 to 40% in the first quarter of this year. Third-party seller services and AWS have each accounted for a larger proportion of revenue, at 23% and 17%, respectively.

It is important to note that Amazon Prime Day, a significant event for the company, took place after the end of the second quarter and will not be reflected in this week’s earnings report.

Stay tuned for coverage of Amazon’s second-quarter earnings report.