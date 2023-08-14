Amazon to Use AI to Summarize Customer Reviews and Combat Fake Reviews

Amazon has announced its plan to utilize generative AI technology to help customers understand product reviews more easily. The new feature will provide a concise paragraph on the product detail page that highlights key product features and customer sentiment derived from the reviews. This summary will allow customers to quickly grasp the common themes across multiple reviews.

In addition to the summary text, Amazon will add clickable buttons that highlight key product attributes. For instance, customers can tap a button to view reviews specifically related to terms like “ease of use” or “performance.”

The new AI-powered features will initially be available to a select group of US shoppers on mobile devices, covering a wide range of products. During this rollout, Amazon aims to gather feedback and refine its AI models to ensure better performance. The company plans to expand this highlighting feature to include additional categories as it becomes more widely accessible to customers.

Despite these improvements, the effectiveness of the AI summaries will depend on the quality of the data they analyze. Amazon has been combating fake and misleading reviews for years, blocking millions of fake reviews in one year alone. The company has taken legal action against sellers involved in fake reviews and has even sued Facebook group administrators engaged in fake review brokering.

To address concerns about fake reviews, Amazon will only summarize reviews from verified purchases. The company also continues to invest significant resources in advanced machine learning models and expert investigators to detect and prevent fake reviews. These resources analyze a variety of data points, including account relationships, sign-in activity, and review history, to identify and proactively remove fake reviews from the platform.

As AI evolves and becomes more sophisticated, fake reviews may become increasingly challenging to identify. Nevertheless, Amazon remains committed to maintaining the integrity of its customer reviews, using AI-powered summaries as a tool to enhance customer understanding and combat fake reviews.