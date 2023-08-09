Author Discovers AI-Written Books Falsely Attributed to Her on Amazon

Five books listed for sale on Amazon have been taken down following a complaint from author Jane Friedman. Friedman, an Ohio-based writer known for her books on the publishing industry, discovered that the titles were falsely attributed to her. She believes the books were generated by artificial intelligence (AI) and were also listed on the Goodreads reviews site, which is owned by Amazon.

Friedman expressed her frustration, stating that the books were of low quality and tarnished her reputation as an author. Among the falsely attributed titles were “How to Write and Publish an eBook Quickly and Make Money” and “A Step-by-Step Guide to Crafting Compelling eBooks, Building a Thriving Author Platform, and Maximizing Profitability.” These books mimicked Friedman’s real work which includes “The Business of Being a Writer” and “Publishing 101.”

Friedman became aware of the scam when a reader noticed the fraudulent listings on Amazon and alerted her. After reading a few pages of the books, she suspected they were AI-generated, drawing from her publicly available content that dates back to her blogging days in 2009.

Upon discovering the falsely attributed books, Friedman immediately sought to have them removed. However, Amazon initially refused to take action as she had not trademarked her name. Nevertheless, she persisted in her efforts, raising awareness of the issue on social media. Eventually, both Amazon and Goodreads removed the books, possibly due to her public outcry.

Friedman emphasized the need for Amazon and other platforms to develop procedures for verifying authorship and preventing such fraudulent activities. She warned that unless there are measures in place to address this issue, it will persist beyond her case.

This incident is not the first time that fraudulent titles have been listed for sale on Amazon. In the past, author Patrick Reames reported that someone had used his social security number to publish a book under his name.

Responding to Friedman’s case, an Amazon spokesperson stated that they have strict content guidelines and promptly investigate any concerns raised by authors. They also expressed their commitment to ensuring a trustworthy shopping experience and protecting customers and authors from misuse of their services.