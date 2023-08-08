Amazon Removes AI-Generated Books Published Under Author’s Name Without Consent

Amazon has taken down several AI-generated books that were published under the name of veteran publishing industry writer Jane Friedman without her permission. The books were removed following a backlash on social media. While the misleading content has been removed, Friedman has expressed concerns about the lack of clear policies at Amazon and other companies, which could lead to similar disputes in the future.

Friedman first became aware of the AI-written imposter works when a reader stumbled across them on Amazon and contacted her. Initially, the reader thought the unusual language was an experiment by Friedman, but they soon realized it was more than a stylistic departure. Concerned, they emailed Friedman to express their suspicions.

Friedman discovered around six books being sold under her name on Amazon, and fake books were also being added to her official Goodreads page. She filed an infringement report with Amazon, but the company asked her for trademark registration numbers, which most authors do not have. Amazon initially declined to remove the books, citing her lack of copyright ownership over the AI works. However, following public outcry and pressure on social media, Amazon reversed its decision and removed the titles from its platform.

Amazon spokesperson Ashley Vanicek stated that the company has clear content guidelines and promptly investigates any book when there is a concern. They also emphasized their commitment to providing a trustworthy shopping experience and protecting customers and authors from misuse of their service.

Friedman believes that the public outcry played a significant role in Amazon’s reversal. However, she acknowledged that smaller, less prominent authors may not have the same level of support. The Authors Guild, an organization representing writers and publishers, expressed difficulties in resolving similar issues through Amazon’s normal channels and called for better support for authors.

Friedman is not opposed to AI scanning writer’s content but stresses the need for platforms to implement rules and protections to prevent abuse of the technology. She believes that companies must take these problems seriously and find a way to live with AI that respects human creators and safeguards them from exploitation by bad actors.