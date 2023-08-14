Amazon Introduces AI-Generated Customer Review Highlights

Amazon has unveiled a new feature that utilizes generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to provide AI-generated customer review highlights. The feature scans existing customer reviews for common themes and generates a short paragraph summarizing the feedback on a product’s detail page. This allows customers to quickly make purchasing decisions without having to scan through numerous reviews.

The director of community shopping at Amazon, Vaughn Schermerhorn, stated in a blog post that the AI-generated customer review highlights are currently available to a select group of U.S. mobile shoppers across various product categories. Based on customer feedback, Amazon may expand the availability of this feature to more customers and categories in the future.

Generative AI has gained significant attention since the release of OpenAI’s popular chatbot, ChatGPT. This technology has the capability to complete various tasks, such as answering questions and generating content. Amazon’s use of GenAI demonstrates its commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance customer experiences.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has expressed his belief in the transformative power of generative AI. He considers it to be one of the most significant technical developments in our lifetime, with the potential to revolutionize every customer experience.

The introduction of AI-generated customer review highlights demonstrates Amazon’s dedication to improving the shopping experience for its customers. By providing concise summaries of customer feedback, Amazon aims to simplify the decision-making process and help customers make informed purchases.

Overall, the integration of generative AI into Amazon’s review system is a step towards enhancing customer satisfaction and streamlining the shopping process.