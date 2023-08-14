Amazon Introduces AI Feature to Summarize Product Reviews

Amazon is launching a new generative AI feature that provides summaries of product reviews for customers. The goal of this feature is to assist shoppers in quickly understanding what other customers have said about a product without having to read through all the individual reviews. By identifying common themes, the feature generates a short paragraph summary on the product detail page.

According to a blog post by Amazon, the AI-generated reviews are currently available to a subset of mobile shoppers in the U.S., covering a wide range of products. The company plans to expand its availability to more shoppers and include additional product categories based on customer feedback in the upcoming months, as stated by Vaughn Schermerhorn, Amazon’s director of community shopping.

As the competition for generative AI intensifies among tech companies, Amazon has been seeking ways to incorporate more artificial intelligence into its product offerings. Rather than focusing on high-profile AI chatbots or imaging tools, the company has emphasized services that enable developers to build their own generative AI tools utilizing its cloud infrastructure, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In a letter to shareholders earlier this year, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy highlighted the significance of generative AI for the company’s future. He also mentioned during an earnings call with investors that every business unit at Amazon is currently involved in multiple generative AI initiatives, including the devices unit responsible for products like the voice assistant Alexa.

In addition to the AI-generated review summaries, Amazon announced the introduction of a product insights feature. This new feature allows customers to identify common themes within reviews, further enhancing their decision-making process.

By leveraging generative AI, Amazon is aiming to provide customers with a more convenient and efficient way to evaluate products based on the experiences of others.