The Power of AI Models

Amazon Introduces AI-Based Product Review Summaries

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 14, 2023
Amazon has rolled out a new generative AI feature that provides customers with summarized product reviews. This feature aims to assist shoppers in quickly understanding the opinions of other customers before delving into individual reviews. It analyzes common themes and presents them in a short paragraph on the product detail page.
Initially tested earlier this year, the AI-generated reviews are now available to a subset of mobile shoppers in the U.S. across a wide range of products. Based on customer feedback, Amazon’s director of community shopping, Vaughn Schermerhorn, mentioned that the feature may be expanded to include more shoppers and additional product categories in the coming months.
As the competition in the field of generative AI intensifies among tech companies, Amazon has been actively exploring ways to incorporate artificial intelligence into its product offerings. Unlike other companies that have developed high-profile AI chatbots or imaging tools, Amazon has been focused on providing services that allow developers to build their own generative AI tools using its cloud infrastructure, AWS.
In a letter to shareholders earlier this year, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy emphasized the significance of generative AI for the company, and he recently mentioned during an earnings call that all the company’s businesses, including the devices unit responsible for products like Alexa, are engaged in multiple generative AI initiatives.
In addition to the AI-generated review summaries, Amazon also announced a product insights feature that enables customers to uncover common themes in reviews.

