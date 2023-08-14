Amazon Launches AI-Powered Feature to Enhance Customer Reviews

Amazon has introduced a new feature powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that aims to empower customers to review product reviews effectively. The feature, launched on August 14, provides a brief paragraph on the product detail page, highlighting the key product features and frequently mentioned customer sentiment in reviews. Vaughn Schermerhorn, the director of Amazon’s community shopping effort, explained that this feature assists customers in determining if a product is suitable for them. Customers can easily find reviews that mention specific product attributes by tapping on them in the review highlights. This new feature is currently available for a subset of mobile shoppers in the United States and a wide range of products.

Depending on the feedback received from customers, Amazon may expand the review highlights feature to a broader set of customers and product categories in the future. This move is part of Amazon’s ongoing effort to leverage AI to enhance customer experience and streamline operations. In recent months, Amazon has implemented AI-powered solutions to detect damaged products before shipping, optimize inventory placement for faster shipping, and predict consumer demand.

The potential of AI in transforming businesses is gaining recognition among executives. According to PYMNTS data, executives believe there is an urgent need to adopt generative AI, a market expected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2032. However, 62% of executives do not believe their companies have the necessary AI skills for successful deployment. PYMNTS emphasized the importance of understanding the resources needed to effectively harness the benefits of AI, rather than simply following the trend.

By leveraging AI technology, Amazon aims to continuously improve its customer review system, providing customers with valuable insights to make informed purchase decisions.