Amazon and Apple report strong earnings, highlight importance of AI

E-commerce giant Amazon and tech giant Apple have both reported earnings that exceeded market expectations. Both companies highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in driving future growth.

During an earnings call, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy emphasized the company’s focus on building generative AI applications to enhance customer experience. Amazon reported a profit of $6.7 billion in the recently ended quarter, thanks to strong sales during its Prime discount event.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also recognized AI as a core technology for the company. Cook cited crash detection and other iPhone features as examples of technologies that rely on AI and machine learning. Apple reported higher profits despite a decline in revenues, with record performances in China and emerging markets offsetting lower iPhone sales.

Both companies highlighted the role of AI in their future strategies. Apple plans to continue investing and innovating with AI technologies, while Amazon is focusing on democratizing access to AI through its AWS cloud computing unit. Amazon’s AWS revenue increased to $22 billion, although operating income was lower due to increased costs.

Overall, the strong earnings reported by Amazon and Apple demonstrate the significant role that AI plays in driving growth and innovation in the tech industry.