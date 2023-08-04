CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Amazon and Apple report strong earnings, highlight importance of AI

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 4, 2023
Amazon and Apple report strong earnings, highlight importance of AI

E-commerce giant Amazon and tech giant Apple have both reported earnings that exceeded market expectations. Both companies highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in driving future growth.

During an earnings call, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy emphasized the company’s focus on building generative AI applications to enhance customer experience. Amazon reported a profit of $6.7 billion in the recently ended quarter, thanks to strong sales during its Prime discount event.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also recognized AI as a core technology for the company. Cook cited crash detection and other iPhone features as examples of technologies that rely on AI and machine learning. Apple reported higher profits despite a decline in revenues, with record performances in China and emerging markets offsetting lower iPhone sales.

Both companies highlighted the role of AI in their future strategies. Apple plans to continue investing and innovating with AI technologies, while Amazon is focusing on democratizing access to AI through its AWS cloud computing unit. Amazon’s AWS revenue increased to $22 billion, although operating income was lower due to increased costs.

Overall, the strong earnings reported by Amazon and Apple demonstrate the significant role that AI plays in driving growth and innovation in the tech industry.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

AI.com Changes Ownership, Now Leads to xAI Website

Aug 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

Benefits of Low-Code/No-Code Test Automation Services

Aug 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

US Legislation Tracker for Artificial Intelligence

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Exploring the Role of Solid-State Batteries in Enhancing the Efficiency of Electric Mobile Avalanche Early Warning Units

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Northwestel Inc. Upgrades Katittuq 15 Internet Plan with Increased Data Capacity

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Understanding the Potential of Solid-State Batteries: The Next Leap in Powering our World

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Expert Systems: The Relationship and Their Functionality

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments