Susannah Knox, who worked as a receptionist in New York City for over 30 years, recently faced the consequences of automation in the workplace. Due to the pandemic, her office closed, and she was furloughed. After waiting for a year and a half to be called back to work, she received a devastating call stating that she was no longer needed. Knox’s role had been replaced by an automated voice message, leaving her feeling worthless and useless.

Unfortunately, Knox’s story is not unique. More than a million American workers above the age of 60 lost their jobs during the pandemic. While many furloughed workers eventually returned to work, the recall rate for older adults was not the same. It appears that age discrimination played a significant role in these layoffs.

Gary Officer, president and CEO of the Center for Workforce Inclusion, emphasized how cultural biases contribute to age discrimination. He pointed out that advances in automation and artificial intelligence have made many traditional skills obsolete. While new job opportunities are emerging, there is concern that older workers may not be adequately prepared for them.

Officer stressed the need to retrain older workers with digital skills. However, before addressing this issue, he highlighted the fundamental inequality of internet access. In the United States, approximately 24 million households still lack internet service, with over 4 million citing affordability as the main barrier. Officer emphasized the importance of removing these locational barriers to ensure equal opportunities for all.

As the largest segment of the U.S. workforce, Officer argues that older Americans cannot be ignored when it comes to accessing workforce development programs. By 2024, individuals aged 50 and over will make up the majority of the workforce. It is crucial to equip them with the necessary skills for the evolving job market.

In conclusion, the impact of automation on older workers has been significant, with many facing unemployment and struggles to adapt to the changing job landscape. Addressing age discrimination and providing equal access to digital skills training and internet services are essential steps in supporting older workers in their professional lives.