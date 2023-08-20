The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Work

There has been much discussion about the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the future of work. Estimates suggest that anywhere from 20% to 80% of the current human workforce may become obsolete as AI continues to advance. Some even speculate that a human workforce might no longer be necessary at all.

In the face of these uncertainties, I decided to ask ChatGPT, an AI bot, for its thoughts. Unsurprisingly, it doesn’t have a clear answer. As a technology consultant, I’m accustomed to dealing with rapid change. The tech industry is known for its constant evolution, where skills and technologies become outdated quickly.

However, the tech community always embraces new technologies and seeks to use them to improve life. The same mindset should apply to AI. Rather than focusing solely on the threats posed by AI, we should also explore the opportunities it presents.

Each company will have its own unique answer to how AI can benefit them. In the case of my tech consulting firm, we have been analyzing the potential impact of AI on our business. Here are a few opportunities we have identified:

1. Sales and marketing: AI tools can help our sales and marketing teams become more efficient by automating tasks like transcribing podcast episodes and speeding up proposal creation.

2. Developing AI products: We have been actively developing AI-based applications for clients, but we are also exploring opportunities to build our own AI products as the technology continues to improve.

3. Cybersecurity: AI can assist our security team by saving time spent on tedious tasks, allowing them to focus on more strategic aspects such as reviewing audit logs, filtering false-positive alerts, and optimizing security tasks.

4. Recruiting and hiring: We are investigating how AI can enhance our recruiting efforts by identifying potential candidates that not only possess the desired skillsets but also fit into our company culture.

The possibilities are vast, and it is both challenging and intriguing to adapt with the times. Embracing AI as an opportunity rather than a threat has energized our team and made us excited about the future. The key to long-term success is staying open-minded and willing to change.