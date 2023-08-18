Ally Financial Utilizes Generative AI to Enhance Customer Experience

Ally Financial, a major bank based in Detroit, has embraced generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve its operations. In early 2023, Ally formed a working group focused on generative AI and subsequently collaborated with technology giants Microsoft and Amazon in Seattle to establish a contract with Microsoft for the use of its enterprise-grade generative AI software.

To harness the power of generative AI, Ally developed its own cloud-based platform called Ally.ai. This proprietary platform serves as a bridge between external large language models (currently Microsoft’s GPT 3.5) and Ally’s internal applications and data. The platform also incorporates data security measures and human intervention, although Ally aims to reduce the need for manual intervention as the technology matures.

One of Ally’s initial use cases involves the contact center. AI technology transcribes conversations in real time and creates summaries of customer calls on the Ally.ai platform. By automating this process, Ally aims to free up contact center agents from multitasking, allowing them to focus fully on the customer interaction. During the pilot phase, the approval rate for the accuracy of the AI-generated summaries improved significantly, reaching 78%. The system has now been deployed to over 700 agents.

Ally is mindful of the risks associated with generative AI, which can include bias, false output, and cybersecurity threats. To mitigate these risks, Ally has adopted three principles: refining and testing the technology internally before deploying it to external customers, keeping personally identifiable information (PII) within Ally firewalls, and conducting regular tests and evaluations to monitor model performance.

Despite the risks, Ally is optimistic about the potential of generative AI. The bank believes it can revolutionize business models, enhance customer experiences, and personalize financial services. Ally is currently exploring additional use cases, including writing user stories for software features and providing basic information about human resources benefits. In the future, the bank envisions leveraging generative AI to gain a deep understanding of customer needs and preferences and deliver personalized financial experiences.

Ally’s adoption of generative AI aligns with its transition to the cloud, with more than two-thirds of its applications now cloud-enabled. The bank recognizes the computational demands of AI and the scalability and flexibility offered by cloud infrastructure.

By embracing generative AI, Ally Financial aims to unlock productivity, improve customer service, and stay at the forefront of technological innovation in the banking industry.