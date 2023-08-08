AI2’s ImpACT Project Aims to Promote Transparency and Reduce Risks in AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly integrated into our society, presenting new opportunities and also new concerns. Data privacy, biases, and the spread of false information are among the major risks associated with AI. The Allen Institute for AI (AI2) in Seattle has introduced the Impact License Project (ImpACT) as a potential solution to address these problems. ImpACT consists of a family of licenses designed to promote transparency and mitigate risks in the field of AI.

ImpACT is grounded in AI2’s core values of impact, accountability, collaboration, and transparency. The project builds upon AI2’s recently announced Open Language Model (OLMo) and aims to provide a platform for openness in the development process. This includes the release of training data used for the model, fostering transparency.

Unlike previous licensing schemes, ImpACT takes a risk-based approach that applies to any derivative models and applications. Risk assessment is conducted by a multidisciplinary group of professionals, including lawyers, ethicists, and scientists. The licenses are categorized as low, medium, or high risk, based on these assessments.

One of the key challenges in AI lies in the large language and multimodal models, which are neural networks comprised of nodes and values connecting them. The proprietary nature of the training data used to create these models poses further complications, as it often contains copyrighted material. Additionally, the data is modified for specific applications, such as removing explicit content, raising ethical concerns.

ImpACT licenses are accompanied by Derivative Impact Reports, which provide crucial information about the artifacts involved, including intended uses, funding sources, energy consumption, and data provenance. This transparency aims to enable researchers, developers, and users to better understand the materials and promote community understanding.

The novel aspect of ImpACT licenses is their facilitation of community oversight through open information. This allows for public reporting of violators and ensures alignment with community values. A liability exemption is included to incentivize public reporting. However, it is important to recognize that different communities may have different value judgments, so modifications and adaptations are encouraged.

AI2’s ImpACT Project aligns with growing global concerns regarding the risks of AI. While the Biden administration has initiated discussions with major AI players for safer and more transparent development, AI2’s project offers concrete solutions to mitigate risks through open approaches and community oversight. AI2 aims to swing the industry’s focus towards sharing advancements with the research community for mutual benefit.

