Damo Academy Offers Open Access to 100 Patents in AI Technology

Damo Academy, the in-house research initiative of Alibaba Group, is making its proprietary technology accessible to the public. The academy has announced that it will provide free access to 100 patents that cover various AI application scenarios, such as image processing, video technology, and 3D visualization. This initiative aims to enable small and medium-sized enterprises to access AI technology at a lower cost.

The licenses for these patents will be included in a national patent list published by the Intellectual Property Exchange Centre of Zhejiang province, where Alibaba’s headquarters is located. This move supports the Chinese government’s efforts to boost technological innovation by providing smaller businesses with access to a wide range of patents for an annual fee.

China has been actively promoting the development of AI, with the country leading the world in AI patent applications. Between 2018 and 2022, China filed approximately 648,500 AI patent applications, accounting for 62% of the world’s total. In comparison, the US and South Korea filed the second and third highest number of patent applications, with approximately 191,000 and 52,800 respectively.

The patents offered by Damo Academy cover various areas, including precision treatment of cancer, traffic signal perception for intelligent traffic management, and image identification for copyright protection in e-commerce platforms. Damo plans to release more patents in the future to establish a more open AI technology ecosystem.

Damo Academy was established in 2017 by Alibaba to focus on fundamental science and disruptive innovations. It consists of 16 laboratories that conduct research in AI, autonomous driving, quantum computing, and semiconductor technology. Alibaba’s cloud unit has also developed its own AI chatbot based on Damo’s large language models, showcasing the company’s commitment to AI advancements.

By making these patents accessible to the public, Damo Academy aims to drive further innovation and collaboration in the field of AI technology.