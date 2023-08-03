Alibaba’s Cloud Computing Unit Releases Open-Source AI Models

Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group’s cloud computing unit has unveiled two open-sourced artificial intelligence (AI) models to compete with Meta Platform. The company, based in Hangzhou, announced the release of Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat, two large language models (LLM), in a press release. Each model contains 7 billion parameters, indicating their strength.

The move comes in response to Meta’s recent unveiling of their own open-sourced model, Llama 2. By releasing these AI models, Alibaba aims to demonstrate their commitment to advancing AI technology and expanding their presence in this sector. This strategic move allows developers and researchers to access and utilize the models, promoting innovation and collaboration within the AI community.

Alibaba’s cloud computing unit plays a significant role in driving the company’s growth and diversification. With an increasing demand for AI capabilities, this unit is strategically positioning itself to capture a larger share of the market. By making these models open-sourced, Alibaba hopes to attract developers and researchers to leverage their cloud computing services and ultimately choose their platform over competitors like Meta.

The introduction of Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat represents Alibaba’s dedication to advancing AI technology. These models have the potential to improve various applications such as natural language processing, machine translation, and chatbots. As the AI landscape evolves, Alibaba aims to remain at the forefront of innovation by collaborating with the wider community to advance the field.

Alibaba’s decision to open-source its AI models demonstrates its commitment to knowledge sharing and fostering advancement in the AI industry. By sharing its technology and encouraging collaboration, Alibaba seeks to drive further innovation and establish itself as a key player in the global AI market.