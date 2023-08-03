Alibaba’s Cloud Computing Unit Releases Open-Sourced AI Models to Compete with Meta Platform

Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group’s cloud computing unit has unveiled two open-sourced artificial intelligence (AI) models in an effort to rival Meta Platform. The models, named Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat, are large language models (LLM) with 7 billion parameters each. These parameters are commonly used to measure the strength of AI models.

Alibaba’s decision to open-source these AI models comes shortly after Meta introduced its own open-sourced model, Llama 2, last month. By making these models available to the public, Alibaba’s cloud computing unit aims to compete with Meta in the AI field.

Open-sourcing AI models allows developers and researchers to access and build upon the models’ capabilities. This fosters innovation and collaboration within the industry. By doing so, Alibaba’s cloud computing unit hopes to attract talented individuals and organizations to contribute to the growth and improvement of these AI models.

Alibaba Group, headquartered in Hangzhou, is known for its diverse portfolio of technology services and platforms. The company’s cloud computing unit, in particular, has been steadily expanding its offerings and capabilities. By releasing these open-sourced AI models, Alibaba aims to strengthen its position in the competitive AI market.

As of now, further information on the specific features and potential applications of Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat has not been provided. However, with these open-sourced models available, it is anticipated that they will be explored and utilized by various entities for a wide range of AI projects.

Alibaba’s strategic move to release open-sourced AI models reflects its commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation and staying at the forefront of the industry. By embracing open-source initiatives, the company aims to foster collaboration and drive advancements in AI research and development.

Overall, Alibaba’s cloud computing unit’s release of the Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat AI models demonstrates its dedication to competing with rivals like Meta Platform and driving progress in the field of artificial intelligence.